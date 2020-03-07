BJP slammed over CAA, NRC and NPR

A massive public meet was held in the city on Saturday demanding that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) be repealed. The event was organised by Kurnool Joint Action Committee against CAA, NRC and NPR at the STBC Grounds.

The event was attended by BAMCEF national president Waman Meshram, CPI national secretary K. Narayana, Popular Front of India Karnataka president Mohammad Shakib, Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika State convenor K.S. Lakshman Rao, Bombay High Court retired judge B.G. Kolse Patil and National Women’s Front vice-president Lubna Siraj.

Speaking at the event, the national leaders criticised the laws and claimed that people of all religions, castes, regions were opposing CAA, NRC and NPR. They added that BJP allies were also opposing the laws.

They came down heavily on the BJP and alleged that the party was trying to destroy the secular fabric of the country by bringing in communal laws.

Later, talking about the violence that shook the national capital, they demanded that the government provide respite to the people, who suffered a lot. They claimed that the BJP is painting its critics as anti-national and added that the recent violence was a direct result of the decisions taken by the party.

The speakers alleged that the BJP, which could not solve problems being faced by people, was trying to divert their attention.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Prabhakar, Muslim JAC convenor Zubair Maulana, Christian JAC convenor S. Prabhudas, Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika convenor M.D. Anand Babu were among those who took part in the meeting.