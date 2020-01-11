BJP for ‘seed capital’ in Amaravati, HC in Seema

State BJP has passed a resolution at its core committee meeting held in Guntur on Saturday demanding ‘seed capital’ (Legislative Assembly and Secretariat) in Amaravati and agreeing for the proposed establishment of High Court in Rayalaseema.

The meeting was attended by party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, MLC Somu Veerraju, A.P. affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar and Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari among others.

It objected to the proposed shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam on the pretext of decentralisation and opined that the hidden agenda was to facilitate real estate business.

It pointed out that the TDP government had disregarded the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee thereby cheated the people. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu concealed the findings of Sivaramakrishnan panel and took his own decision to develop the capital in Amaravati.

The Sivaramakrishnan committee had observed that the proposed development of the capital city at an estimated cost of ₹1 lakh crore on the lines of Singapore was not only burdensome but also impossible.