BJP finds fault with A.P. government for deploying police at Nagarjunasagar

November 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
BJP State President D. Purandeswari addressing the ‘Prashikshan’ sessions for MPTCs and Municipal councillors at the party office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

BJP State President D. Purandeswari addressing the ‘Prashikshan’ sessions for MPTCs and Municipal councillors at the party office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president, Daggubati Purandeswari, welcomed the Viksit Bharat vehicles at the party office here on Thursday. 

As many as 50 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vehicles branded with different government schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card, the rural housing scheme, the Ujjwala scheme and the PM Svanidhi Yojana, would cover villages and gram panchayats in the State.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Purandeswari said that the State government created an unnecessary ruckus at the Nagarjunasagar project by deploying police. The government maintained silence for four years and woke up all of a sudden. “What was the government expecting out of it?” she asked, adding, “The BJP condemns it.”

The government was indifferent to drought prevailing in 400 mandals across the State. There was no discussion on the drought in the Cabinet meeting as well. The people hardly knew who the Agriculture Minister was. The role of Ministers in the present government was absolute zero. When the Kisan Morcha was trying to highlight the plight of farmers, the government suppressed the protest, and it was a murder of democracy, she alleged.

She said that as part of the all-India campaign to reach out to the beneficiaries of the Union government’s flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being organised in the State. 

Ms. Purandeswari released the Viksit Bharat calendar. As many as 5 lakh calendars would be distributed to the people in the State. She also inaugurated a Viksit Bharat photo exhibition.

Earlier, addressing a ‘Prasikshan’ session, a training programme, for MPTC and municipal councillors, she said that the BJP leaders have to leave their mark in doing the service to the public. State vice-president Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, BJP NTR district in-charge K.B. Narsing Rao (Brahmam) and others spoke.

