BJP condemns vandalising of idol at Ramateertham

A protest was organised by the BJP at Gandhi Statue, opposite the GVMC office on Thursday, to condemn the vandalisation of the idols of Lord Rama at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.
The protest was organised under the leadership of Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati.
BJP State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that it was unfortunate that such things were happening in Andhra Pradesh, causing agony to Hindu and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.
BJP cadres and devotees have been camping at the hilltop temple, staging protests ever since the incident occurred. Mr. Raju alleged that police were preventing supply of bed sheets and blankets to those agitating on the hill, instead of initiating action against the culprits. Mr. Raju demanded action against the police who were causing inconvenience to the protesting devotees.
BJP State leader K. Suhasini Anand, State executive members M. Nagendra, N. Vijayanand Reddy, S.V.S. Prakash Reddy and Sagi Viswanadha Raju, district general secretaries S.R.K.K.S. Bhupathi Raja Bahadur, K.V.S.N. Prasad, J. Damodar Yadav and P. Srinivas were present.
