BJP calls for ‘protection of assets of Lord Venkateswara’

Plan to set up Collectorate of proposed Sri Balaji district in Padmavathi Nilayam opposed

BJP activists staging a dharna in front of the TTD’s administrative building in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists on Wednesday staged a protest opposing the reported move to set up the Collectorate of the proposed Sri Balaji district in the Sri Padmavathi Nilayam pilgrim accommodation complex at Tiruchanur.

Shouting slogans against the proposal during a dharna in front of the administrative building of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the protesters alleged that assets of Lord Venkateswara are being given away to government agencies on a platter.

Sri Padmavathi Nilayam was built by the TTD with the aim of providing accommodation to the pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple. However, it was handed over to Andhra Pradesh Tourism for administration and maintenance.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the building was converted into an institutional quarantine centre. With the reorganisation of districts, it appears inevitable that the building would serve as the Collectorate of the proposed Sri Balaji district.

Leading the protest, BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the TTD management should not succumb to the pressure from the State government to part with the building that serves as a pilgrim amenities complex.

“The attitude of the successive governments has been to usurp the TTD’s properties and funds for purposes other than intended. With a lot of faith on Lord Venkateswara, devotees donate money and properties, but the TTD management hands them over to the government,” he said.

The party also announced to intensify agitation if the TTD did not take back its decision.