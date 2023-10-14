HamberMenu
BIS role in developing indigenous standards highlighted

October 14, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Director and head of the Vijayawada branch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Maj. Vinod on Friday highlighted its role in developing indigenous standards on effective, safe and reliable medical devices, health services and system for the global population and other emerging areas of digital technologies in medical field.

Speaking after inaugurating a technical seminar on “SDG3-Good Health and Well Being”, organised by the Vijayawada branch of the BIS to mark World Standards Day-2023 (Manak Mahotsav) on the theme “A Shared Vision for a Better World- SDG3- Good Health and Well Beaing”, he said the BIS was responsible for formulation of Indian standards and conformity assessment, hallmarking, testing and related activities.

Joint Directors of BIS Vijayawada Sujatha, Ramakanth Sagar and Sai Kumar Vedula, Director and CEO of AIIMS, Mangalagiri Mukesh Tripati, Head of the Research Cell in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies G. Mohan Rao, Research and Development wing head in Trivitron Health Care Pvt. Ltd. B. Chandra Sekhar and others were present.

