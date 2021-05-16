Biocon chief bats for highly decentralised vaccination policy

‘There is a lot of confusion and mismanagement in the programme now’

In a country like India, where the demographics change from State to State, city to city, and even from one neighbourhood to another, a highly decentralised approach is needed where local governments can decide how to vaccinate people with appropriate precautionary measures, said Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

She was speaking as a guest speaker at a webinar organised by in GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Sunday.

She observed that there was a lot of confusion and mismanagement in the present vaccination programme in the country. She said that migration of industrial labour and elections are the main factors behind the present situation.

“We need to focus more on cab drivers, construction workers and food delivery boys for vaccination otherwise they may turn as super spreaders,” she added.

‘Focus on tech transfer’

While talking about Intellectual Property Rights(IPR) on vaccines, she said that instead of IPR we need to focus on technology transfer. She said that vaccine making is not simple and it involves technology that will take 8 to 9 months to establish. The country needs effective supply chain management and a token system for successful vaccination. She said that instead of child vaccination, parents must take vaccines to protect the family.

She observed that people with obesity and diabetes are more vulnerable to the present situation.

She said that all vaccines are potentially good and data analysis will prove their longevity.

GITAM Strategic Programmes Director Nidhi Razdan moderated the event.