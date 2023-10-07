Bhuvaneswari leads ‘Babutho Memu-Kanthitho Kranthi’ protest against Naidu’s arrest in Rajamahendravaram

October 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Scores of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on October 7 (Saturday) staged a unique protest against the arrest of her husband by switching off lights in the party’s temporary camp office and lighting the earthen lamps.

Mr. Naidu was arrested in the alleged skill development project scam case by the A.P. CID and lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison after the ACB Court in Vijayawada remanded him in judicial custody on September 10.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari, who was staying put in the city since then, led the party leaders and cadres in staging the protest titled, ‘Babutho Memu-Kanthitho Kranthi’, for nearly 15 minutes as against five minutes proposed earlier.

The participants raised slogans against the “injustice being meted out to Mr. Naidu.” Peddapuram MLA and former Home Minister N. Chinarajappa accompanied Ms. Bhuvaneswari.

Yuva Galam volunteers meet Bhuvaneswari

Earlier on the day, Ms. Bhuvaneswari met the 43 TDP volunteers who were released on bail from the central prison.

The volunteers had spent one month in judicial custody for their alleged role in the clash reported during the Yuva Galam padayatra in Bhimavaram Assembly segment on September 5.

The volunteers expressed their solidarity with Mr. Naidu.