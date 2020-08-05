Bhimavaram studentsthink ‘smart’, bag prize in hackathon

Students of the SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district have bagged the first prize in Smart India Hackathon 2020, a national-level event jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The winners received a prize money of ₹1 lakh.

College Principal M. Jagapathi Raju complimented the winning team—Y. Bala Naga Venkata Siva Gopal (Information Technology), Medapati Jagadeesh Reddy (EEE), V. Harish Kumar, V. Uday Sandeep, G. Vasantha Sai Lakshmi and Ghanta Charisma, all from the Information Technology stream. All of them are in the second year of engineering.

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Rangaraju said the competition was conducted from August 1 to 3 in virtual mode with a university in Odisha as the nodal centre.

As part of their project, the students designed a portal for use by jute farmers and workers in a jute mill to their benefit. Farmers can also gain access to new marketing techniques through this portal.

The students said the fact that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressed them through a virtual mode in the valedictory session added to their sense of achievement.

College faculty M. Suresh Babu and A. Krishna Kanth were the mentors for the participants of the hackathon. College CEO S.R.K. Nishant Varma and heads of various departments complimented the students for their achievement.

