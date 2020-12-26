Bapu Museum likely to have more attractions

Handicrafts bazaar, food court proposed on its premises

People who have visited Dilli Haat that provides the ambience of a traditional ‘rural haat’ or village market, but one that suits the contemporary needs and closer home the ‘Night Bazaar’ on the premises of Shilparamam in Hyderabad, have experienced the charm exuded by such buzzing places.

The good news is that the State Department of Archaeology and Museums has plans to create a similar facility on the premises of Bapu Museum in Vijayawada. Earlier, known as Victoria Jubilee Museum, which has received a facelift through renovation and renamed as ‘Bapu' Museum, the place, now equipped with state-of-the-art technology, stands as a world class archaeological museum.

In what is claimed as a first of its kind in the country, the museum is equipped with advanced digital interactive display technologies like immersive project theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality, interactive digital display panels and cabinets, a digital book and interactive kiosks, that give the viewers a world-class experience in visualizing history.

As part of its decision to outsource the operation and management (O&M) of the museum in Pubic and Private Participation (PPP) mode, the department has invited a request for proposal (RFP).

The proposed O&M contract is packaged with commercially feasible revenue generation components like setting up a handicrafts bazaar and a food court in the available vacant space beside the museum. The existing tiled roofs at the entrance would transform into a kitchen and a canteen.

Imagine the buzz with rows of shops selling everything from clothes and accessories, to home decor and terracotta pots and some lip-smacking food to dig into when you are done with your shopping here.

“Transformation of the Victoria Jubilee Museum which was almost falling apart, into a modern museum that is more of an interactive space, has been a herculean task. After overcoming issues like getting the required funds and completing the project in time without compromising on quality, the challenge now is to ensure proper maintenance of the project,” says G. Vani Mohan, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums.

Development works

The department is currently focussed on development of the museums at Eluru and Kurnool, the Ahobilam temple where a lazer show is being introduced and renovation of the 2,000-year-old Buddhist mahastupa at Thotlakonda that partially collapsed due to heavy rains in October last year. “The Finance Minister has agreed to release the funds and we are hopeful of taking up the works and completing them within the stipulated period,” says Ms. Mohan.