Bapatla returns to normalcy a day after cyclone Michaung landfall

December 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ADAVI (BAPATLA)

A day after the severe cyclone Michaung made landfall close to the Bapatla coast, normal life is gradually being restored as people were seen coming out of their houses on Wednesday.

The roads which were seen deserted for the last two days were now teeming with the locals purchasing vegetables, groceries and women fetching water in the colonies. Fishermen returned to the backwaters of Upputeru at Adavi village, where the boats were anchored, local women were seen selling fish caught in the backwaters.

“There was no fishing activity in the sea for the last three days, however, we caught some fish today in the backwaters. There was a heavy demand for fresh fish in Adavi village,” says Suramma, a fisherman.

Tourist rush

Meanwhile, regular tourist activity picked up at the Suryalanka beach, traders were seen re-opening their stalls, horse owners were training the animals at tourist spots, while hoteliers resumed their business after three days.

“Many tourists will visit Suryalanka beach to enjoy the seafood now. Visitors from Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Chennai and other cities will plan for a trip during weekends,” said a vendor Nageswara Rao.

“Dust gathered in the rooms due to strong winds and heavy rains. We have not opened the resorts for the last few days due to cyclone Michaung,” said a resort owner who was busy cleaning the premises.

Restoration works

Employees of Andhra Pradesh Transco, Revenue and Police departments were seen removing fallen tree branches and erecting the damaged electric poles in Suryalanka and other villages.

According to official sources, more than 100 electric poles were damaged and 50 trees were uprooted in the district since Monday night. Hundreds of people searched for valuables and money along the shore after the calamity had passed.

“The sea level surged for about 100 metres when the cyclone hit the coast. Sometimes, we may also find gold ornaments in the sand,” said Satyavathi, a local.