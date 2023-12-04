HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bapatla, Guntur districts brace for Cyclone Michaung

NDRF teams deployed in Bapatla for rescue operations, people from 111 vulnerable villages being shifted to safer places

December 04, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Sea turned rough at Suryalanka beach near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Sea turned rough at Suryalanka beach near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bapatla, Guntur and Palnadu district administrations are geared up to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Michaung that is expected to make a landfall on December 5 (Tuesday).

Stating that Bapatla district is likely to bear the brunt of the storm as it falls under the cyclone impact area, Collector P. Ranjit Basha instructed officials to evacuate people in low-lying areas, especially those living in thatched houses, and move them to the government cyclone shelters where all facilities have been made available. 

He suggested that people should remain indoors for the next 48 hours.

Mr. Ranjit Basha, along with Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and local MLA Kona Raghupathi, visited the cyclone shelters at Suryalanka and checked the facilities, including food, medicines and other essentials stocked there. 

Mr. Jindal said two NDRF teams of 35 personnel each have been deployed for rescue operations in the district and the officials were already in the process of shifting people from the 111 vulnerable villages to safer places. 

Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy instructed the officials to take up necessary precautionary measures, including steps to save the standing crops, as the district is likely to be impacted by the cyclone. He said the district could experience heavy rain with gale winds.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti told the officials to monitor the cyclone situation closely and take necessary mitigation measures.

A holiday has been declared for the educational institutions in the three districts on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.