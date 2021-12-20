Bank staffer among five held for ATM theft

A bank employee was held on Sunday for his alleged connivance in the theft of cash from an ATM in Srikalahasti town.

The Tirupati Urban police swooped down on five persons, including the bank staffer, for the theft of cash to the tune of ₹4.95 lakh from the Srikalahasti branch ATM of Chittoor District Cooperative Central Bank.

This is the latest in the series of ATM-related thefts to be busted by the police of Tirupati Urban district.

Acting on a complaint, Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu formed special teams to bust the multiple ATM thefts reported in the district. The police arrested Vinod, Rajesh, Jayasurya and Vamsi and Naresh and recovered ₹15.21 lakh in cash, besides recovering five mobile phones, a car and a motorcycle from their possession.