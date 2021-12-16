Andhra Pradesh

Bank employees oppose privatisation of banks, launch two day protest

A large number of bank employees, led by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Andhra Pradesh, an umbrella organisation of various bank employees’ unions, oppose the Central government’s proposals to privatise the public sector banks.

Launching the two-day strike at Dharna Chowk on December 16 the bank employees staged protest.

They also demanded scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline, withdrawal of The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, increase of interest rates on deposits, reduction of service charges. The protesters warned of intensifying the agitation if the government fails to respond.


