Ayyanna describes move to mortgage government lands as ‘Tughlaq’ decision’

The YSR Congress government has mortgaged valuable government lands at 13 places in the city.

TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has questioned the right of the State government in mortgaging valuable public assets to raise funds. Describing it as a ‘Tughlaq’ decision, he called upon all political parties in north Andhra to oppose it.

In a video message from Narsipatnam on Monday, the TDP leader alleged that valuable assets were being taken over in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. The YSR Congress government has mortgaged valuable government lands at 13 places in the city at Government ITI, Government Polytechnic, Circuit House, Tahsildar Office, Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar and Police Quarters to raise ₹25,000 crore. He also alleged that the government had mortgaged the lands even as a case was pending in the court.

“When outsiders come and loot our region should we keep mum? They will go away after two years and people of our region will stand to lose,” the TDP leader said and called upon local leaders of all political parties to realise their responsibility in saving assets of the region.