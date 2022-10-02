Automated driving test track at Anantapur to be opened on Oct. 4

One of the nine automated driving test tracks of Andhra Pradesh laid at Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office complex is ready, and the facility will be formally inaugurated on October 4(Tuesday).

Those coming for the driving test need to book their slots through the Citizens’ Portal of A.P. Transport Authority by paying the requisite fee for the two, three, four, and multiple-wheeler driving licenses, said Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad.

In the first place, the person intending to take the driving test needs to contact the Road Transport Officer, who takes his or her thumb impression and then provides an RFID tag to be worn on the person’s hand. The tag is detected at four places to activate the automated testing results and data is received at the end of the 10-minute test.

The result is immediately conveyed to the person taking the test over the phone (WhatsApp).

The transport department and the district police have jointly launched an awareness drive on the need for having High-Security Registration plates (HSRP). They said challans would be levied on those not possessing those high-security number plates.

These plates can be booked on the Citizens’ Portal or from the RTO/DTC offices by paying ₹1,000 or can even be ordered home.

Meanwhile, ₹1,000 fine is being imposed on vehicle riders using cell phones while driving and on those not wearing helmets, said Mr. Sivaram Prasad.