Andhra Pradesh

AUCET/AUEET admission: last date for uploading certificates extended

The last date for uploading the certificates for AUCET/AUEET-2020 admission counselling has been extended up to November 14, due to the delay in the issuance of provisional certificates by other universities in the light of COVID-19 situation and on the requests by many students.

Students should upload their certificates which are pending before the due date.

