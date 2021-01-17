Attacks on temples: TDP criticises DGP’s statement

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy criticised Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang for his statements that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers involvement in the recent attacks on temple in the State. Demanding an apology to the TDP for his remarks, Mr Satyanarayana alleged that the DGP has read the script which was given by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr Satyanarayana also heavily came down against YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and MLA Adeepraju.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy is going to every constituency and making allegations of corruption against many TDP leaders, but he should know that people are well aware of his corrupt practices, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said.

The former MLA said that he had details about corruption of YSRCP MLAs in the region.