Atmakur episode being mishandled, alleges BJP

BJP leaders demand resignation of Andhra Home Minister

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Inspector General of Police P. Venkatarami Reddy on Monday said the situation is normal in Atmakur and that the police have taken prompt action in the incident where two groups clashed and the police station was attacked on Saturday night.

Trouble began after the BJP Atmakur in-charge Budda Srikanth Reddy objected to the construction of a mosque at Padmavathi Nagar and obstructed the work. During this incident, stone pelting happened between two groups and Mr. Srikanth Reddy arrived at the police station to save himself from the attackers. Some youth, who had followed the BJP leader, attacked the police station and torched a four-wheeler and three two-wheelers.

In a joint statement, the IG Kurnool Range and the SP, who reviewed the case on Monday, said the investigation was progressing in the right direction.

Five policemen injured

Five policemen were injured in the incident and one of them sustained a fracture in the jaw and needs surgery. Their health and treatment was being taken care of by the department, the officers added.

In all, 51 persons were arrested in relation to all the cases registered and were produced before the magistrate. Evidence was collected against all the accused, the policemen said. Restrictions under Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) will continue to be in place and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb peace in the area, they said.

BJP leaders stage protest

Meanwhile, members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s(BJP) Kurnool and Anantapur district units on Monday took out rallies and held dharnas in front of the District Collectors’ offices alleging mishandling of the Atmakur attack episode by the Kurnool district police.

Condemning the attack on Mr. Srikanth Reddy, they demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack and warned that they would launch a Statewide agitation if they did not get justice.

While party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy led the rally in Kurnool, State party official spokesperson Duddukunta Venkateswara Reddy led the agitation in Anantapur. They raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded immediate resignation of the State Home Minister.

“The YSRCP government has been encouraging vote-bank politics in the name of religion,” alleged Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and wanted all false cases against the BJP workers removed.

“We will approach the Director General of Police and the Governor to get justice in the entire incident,” added Mr. Vishnuvardhan.