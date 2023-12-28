GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atchannaidu writes to Chief Secy. on removal of liquor sales data

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRCP government “destroyed the good governance model established by its predecessor” (the TDP government)

December 28, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu wrote to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday, expressing serious concern over the removal of liquor sales data from the State government’s online platforms.

He alleged that the data deletion was meant to avoid legal scrutiny at a time when there have been apprehensions that the unavailability of online modes of payment at liquor outlets and the insistence on cash payments was with the intention of routing the liquor sales money to the YSRCP party fund.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRCP government “destroyed the good governance model established by its predecessor” (the TDP government). He urged the Chief Secretary to ensure that the rule of law was adhered to and to resist any undue pressure from politicians who were “bent on looting the public exchequer”.

The TDP leader called for the immediate online release of all pertinent information related to liquor sales and restoration of transparency and accountability in governance for the betterment of democracy.

