Assago Industries seeks land in E.G. dist. for bio-ethanol plant

Company chairman, MD meet APIIC chairman Govinda Reddy

Assago Industries Pvt. Ltd. chairman Chander Prakash Gurnani and MD and CEO Ashish Gurnani met APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and submitted an application for allotment of 20.70 acres in Gummaladoddi industrial park in East Godavari district at ₹7 crore against the present offer price of ₹13.55 crore for setting up a bio-ethanol manufacturing plant with 200 kilolitres per day capacity.

Mr. Gurnani stated that the proposal was to make bioethanol from damaged rice and grains and the project would make a significant contribution to the national ethanol blending programme.

The national target is to have 20% ethanol-blended fuel by 2025 in order to reduce the dependence on the import of crude oil. Currently, the ethanol blending in fuel stands at 8.1%.

To achieve the said target, the production capacity of ethanol had to be increased by up to 120%, Mr. Gurnani said.

APIIC executive director G. Sudarsan Babu and chief general manager I.L. Ram were present.