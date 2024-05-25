GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASR district police unearth Maoist dump at Panasalabanda in A.P.’s G.K. Veedhi mandal

The dump containing explosives and other material is aimed at perpetrating attacks on the police parties engaged in combing operations, police say, and advise tribal people not to be influenced by the banned outfit’s outdated ideology

Published - May 25, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Madhugopal

An explosives dump was unearthed by the police in the forest area, at Panasalabanda village of Galikonda panchyat in G.K. Veedhi mandal, under the Sileru police station limits on May 24.

“It is the handiwork of the banned CPI (Maoist). The intention is to perpetrate attacks on the police parties engaged in the combing operations,” the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district police said in a statement issued in Paderu on May 25 (Saturday).

The police recovered landmines, explosives and revolutionary literature of the banned outfit from the dump, the statement said.

The police said they were investigating into the procurement of explosives by the Maoists and conducting search operations.

The explosives and other materials recovered from the dump included steel carriage mines (6), directional mines (2), explosives (1), electrical wire (150 m), and nails and iron nuts (50 kg).

Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha and Additional SP, Chintapalli Sub Division, Pratap Siva Kishore, said that some more dumps would be unearthed soon. They advised the tribal people not be influenced by the Maoists as the banned party’s ideology had become outdated.

They also cautioned the tribals against falling into the trap of the Maoists to involve them in their conspiracies. They appealed to the youngsters to participate in the development of the tribal areas of the district.

