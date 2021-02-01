Aspirant ‘not allowed’ to file papers at Atchan’s village

Tension prevailed at Nimmada, the native village of TDP State president K. Atchannaidu as the YSRCP leaders alleged that K. Appanna, a candidate backed by the ruling party, was not allowed by the TDP cadres to file his nomination papers for the local body elections.
The family of Mr. Atchannaidu, who represents Tekkali Assembly constituency, enjoy a stronghold at Nimmada in Srikakulam district.
YSRCP Tekkali in-charge Duvvada Srinivas alleged that Mr. Atchannaidu’s family had threatened Mr. Appannna with dire consequences, if he filed his nomination in Nimmada panchayat.
“Mr. Atchannaidu family had indulged in violence in previous elections. That is why I accompanied Mr. Appanna when he went to file his nomination papers. Some TDP activists attacked us and damaged our vehicles. The SEC has not taken any action yet,” said Mr. Srinivas.
Meanwhile, TDP leaders alleged that Mr. Srinivas used unparliamentary language and provoked the TDP cadre. They said that they did not stop anyone from filing nominations.
Vijaya Sai’s visit today
Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas alleged that the SEC had failed to take action in the incident. “The Election Commissioner who visited Srikakulam on Monday showed no interests in inquiring into the incidents at Nimmada. A high level inquiry is needed in this matter,” he said.
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy is scheduled to visit Nimmada on Tuesday.
