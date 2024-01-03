GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Asian Waterbird Census to enumerate avian species in 12 habitats in Godavari estuary in Andhra Pradesh

The census will commence on January 5; a majority of the area to be covered in the two-day exercise falls within the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

January 03, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CORINGA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Gulls sighted in the Godavari estuary in Andhra Pradesh.

The stage is set for the Asian Waterbird Census-2024, which is scheduled to commence on January 5. It will cover 12 migratory bird habitats, including wetlands, mangroves, lagoons and swamps, in the Godavari estuary and its adjoining areas in Andhra Pradesh.

A majority of the area to be covered in the two-day census falls within the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, a feeding ground for scores of migratory bird species, including the endangered great knot (Calidris tenuirostris) and Indian skimmer (Rynchops albicollis).

Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Deputy Director P. Sathiyaselvan and District Forest Officer (Kakinada) S. Bharani will lead the census.

“The bird species to be sighted between the Hope Island and Sacramento Island will be enumerated. Experts representing the BNHS, the Birds Society of Andhra Pradesh (BSAP), the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), ornithologists and wildlife photographers will participate in the census,” according to Ms. Bharani.

An estimated 60-70 members will be participating in the exercise, in which each team comprises an expert, wildlife photographer, amateur ornithologist and forest staff. The Forest Department is also welcoming the students to join the census.

