Around 70 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh to get facelift under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

March 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around 70 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh are all set to get a facelift on par with airports under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Railway Board has recently given nod for developing the stations, which come under the Non-suburban Group (NSG) 1 to 6 categories (railway stations which have good income and footfall).

According to the railway authorities, 24 stations will be improved in the Vijayawada division, 16 in Guntur, 19 in Guntakal and 18 in Waltair division.

Stations which are being re-modelled under the scheme will have improved pedestrian and cycle paths, waiting halls, facilities for ticket booking, reservation, parking and others. The railway officials will undertake the redevelopment programme in coordination with the State government and the local bodies concerned, the officials said.

Under the scheme, the stations will be developed keeping in view the requirement for the next 50 years. Priority should be given to good roads, public transportation, dropping and pick-up points, parking for cabs and auto-rickshaws and emergency evacuation plans.

“The architecture plans have been prepared for redevelopment of Vijayawada, Nellore, Rajahmundry and Gudur stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Gunadala and Rayanapadu stations will be developed to ease traffic at the Vijayawada Junction,” said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu.

“The Railways will provide CCTVs, proper illumination, lifts, escalators, electric charging points for two, three and four-wheelers, cafeterias, recreation facilities, ATMs, medical stores, tourist facilitation centres, helpdesks, foot-over bridges, restrooms, shopping complexes and the station interiors will be painted with the local art and culture,” Mr. Rambabu told The Hindu.

Guntur, Kakinada Town, Machilipatnam, Repalle, Mangalagiri, Tirupati, Renigunta, Gooty, Ananthapur, Kadapa, Nidadavole, Gudivada, Markapuram, Visakhapatnam and other stations will also be developed.

“Focus will be laid on tree coverage, utilising solar energy, water conservation, waste management and development of the parcel area,” Mr. Rambabu said.