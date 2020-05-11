Andhra Pradesh

Areas affected by gas leak tragedy sanitised

700 workers take part in the drive

Hundreds of GVMC workers on Monday undertook cleaning, clearing and sanitising operations in the five villages hit by styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana and heads of various departments supervised the exercise undertaken at RR Venkatapuram, Nandamurinagar, Kamparapalem, Padmanabhanagar and SC, BC Colony. In total, 700 workers were involved in the exercise.

The roads were cleaned with five specialised ‘BHELMIST’ and six other vehicles spraying water.

Houses and premises were also cleaned. Sodium hypochlorite solution was sprayed and bleaching powder sprinkled.

Plants that were withered under the impact of the gas were also removed.

Masks distributed

Drinking water was supplied by 30 tankers and 20,000 masks were distributed among the residents. Arrangements were also made to supply food to to the residents.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry, Superintendent Engineer (Water Supply) K. Venugopal, Executive Engineer Muralikrishna, Zone Commissioner Venkataramana, Assistant Medical Officer Lakshmi Tulasi, seven assistant engineers of Water Supply, 30 sanitary inspectors and 60 supervisors participated in the massive exercise.

