GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSSDC inks pact for international placements of trained nurses

The corporation will impart training to nursing candidates, drivers and workers in a tie-up with various partner organisations for their eventual placements in Japan and Germany

January 24, 2024 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APSSDC MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar with representatives of NAVIS-HR in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

APSSDC MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar with representatives of NAVIS-HR in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of its Skill International Programme (SIP), the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 23 (Tuesday) with NAVIS Human Resources Private Limited (NAVIS HR) to facilitate training of nurses for their international placements in Japan and Germany.

The Skill Development Corporation has taken up this pilot project with focus on the healthcare sector. The staff of the department has been asked to mobilise aspiring nursing candidates, drivers and workers from other sectors for training to be imparted by the corporation, in a tie-up with various partner organisations and for their placements in Japan and Germany.

As part of the collaboration, NAVIS-HR will provide training to aspiring candidates in Japanese language from N1-N5, Japanese care-giving and care-taking functionalities levels to the registered candidates and assist them in the task of translation of certificates in Japanese language.

The HR company will facilitate interviews of the trained candidates at empanelled hospitals, old-age homes in Japan and offer job contracts accordingly. It would ensure fast-tracking of visa arrangements and flight tickets for the selected candidates for a hassle-free journey to Japan.

APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V. Vinod Kumar, Executive Director G. Anil Kumar and Associate Manager K. Chaitanya, Chairman and Managing Director of NAVIS-HR Sambandam Rajkumar and Chief Executive Officer Takako Oshibuchi were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.