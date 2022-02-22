APSRTC to ply 722 specials for Maha Shivaratri in Chittoor

Official expects large crowds at famous temples in district in view of slump in COVID cases

Official expects large crowds at famous temples in district in view of slump in COVID cases

The APSRTC (Chittoor region) will operate as many as 722 special services for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Chittoor district, from the early hours of February 28 till March 2nd night.

Speaking to the mediapersons here on Monday, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager M. Bhaskar Reddy said that with a respite in COVID infections, the prospects of large crowds at the Siva temples all over Chittoor district for the ensuing Maha Shivaratri celebrations looked bright.

To cater to the requirements of the devotees, the special services would be operated to all the important destinations such as Srikalahasti, Talakona, Sadasiva Kona, Mallaiahkonda, Moghili, Surutupalle, and other places. The prime focus would be on Srikalahasti and Talakona, the official said.

As many as 65 special buses would be operated between Tirupati and Talakona, apart from 15 from Kuppam. Close to one hundred services would be operated to Talakona from various places in a radius of 30 kilometers, giving priority to the devotees from the rural areas. As many as 158 services would be run from Puttur depot to cover Sadasiva Kona, Mulakona, and Kailasanatha Kona, the official said.

To facilitate the devotees coming from Nellore and Chennai, ten services would be operated round the clock on the Srikalahasti-Tada-Chennai route. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said that because of heavy crowds, facilities like drinking water would be arranged at the buses. He sought the public to compulsorily follow the COVID-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees from several parts of Chittoor district are expected to visit Tiruvannamalai and Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu for the Maha Shivaratri, falling on March 1.