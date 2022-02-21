All set for Brahmotsavams at Srisailam from today

Facilities arranged for devotees at free darshan compartments

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam illuminated for the Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams beginning on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam is all set to welcome devotees for the Bhrahmotsavams beginning Tuesday for 11 days and provide them proper darshan.

The temple complex has been tastefully illuminated for the upcoming events. A large number of devotees from several States in south India are expected to arrive. Devotees have begun arriving on various modes of transport or on foot. The APSRTC has made special arrangements for transporting devotees from every major town in the State.

Primary facilities in the 14 free darshan compartments of the queue lines have been established with the help of the district administration. Separate compartments for paid Sheegra Darshan and Shiva Deeksha devotees have been made.

Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said that the focus was on ensuring good sanitation, sufficient drinking water, medical facilities, and sufficient parking places for devotees coming in vehicles.

The State government will present silk robes on February 26, while other temples will present them on Feb. 22, 24, and 25.

The rituals begin with Dwajarohana on Tuesday and different sevas like Bhrungivahana and Hamsavahanaseva would be conducted on the subsequent days.

A 30-bed temporary hospital has been opened and doctors and paramedical staff posted from all over the district. There will be 13 more medical camps set up to help Sivadeeksha devotees and those arriving on foot at the hill-top temple complex.

In all, 30 lakh gallons of drinking water has been made available at several places in the temple complex, including the trekking path on the hills.

Laddu distribution will be done through 15 counters and the administration has planned to distribute 30 lakh laddu prasadams. Free food distribution is being done by several non-governmental agencies in addition to the regular Annadanam by the temple at its complex.