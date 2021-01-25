APSRTC to create facilities for crew members in Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has planned to create facilities for the bus crew members in Hyderabad.
ARSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director R. P. Thakur on Sunday inspected the existing facilities at the BHEL bus station in Hyderabad. He, along with, RTC Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, Executive Director (Engineering) Krishna Mohan, Chief Civil Engineer Sreenivas and other officials, inspected the 2.25 acre facility and discussed how best the property could be improved.
He inspected the bus parking area, the rooms where the crew members and other staff take rest, maintenance sheds and vehicle washing plant. Mr. Thakur asked the officials to spruce up the facility by February 15.
In the pipeline
The APSRTC has plans to spend ₹12.85 crore in creating infrastructure for the staff like air-conditioned rooms. The ground floor will have 60 beds and the first floor will have 95 rooms with attached washrooms.
“Parking space will be created to accommodate 80 buses at a time, apart from a kitchen that can be used by the staff and a dining hall,” he said.
