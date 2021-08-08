APSET notification released

Notification for State Level Eligibility Test (APSET) entrance exam 2021, conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for posts of Assistant Professors or lecturers, was issued, said APSET member-secretary K. Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday. He said that the applications will be accepted online from candidates from August 11 till September 13. He also said that candidates can visit Andhra University website and APSET website for further details. The last date without late fee is September 13. The examination will be conducted on October 31.
