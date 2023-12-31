A.P.’s per capita energy consumption rises to 1,357 kWh in FY 2023 

December 31, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The per capita energy consumption in Andhra Pradesh has increased to1,357 kWh in FY 2023 from 1,234 kWh in FY 2019.

“It is a significant indicator of improved living standards and overall well-being of the citizens,” said a press release from the Energy Department on December 30.

A notable development during the year was the garnering of investments in the energy sector to the tune of ₹9.57 lakh crore at the Global Investor Summit 2023 held in Visakhapatnam in February, a sizable chunk of which is flowing into the Renewable Energy (RE) sector.

This helps in making a major contribution to India’s goal to generate 500 Gigawatts of RE by the year 2030.

It was stated that AP has a huge untapped RE potential of 38 GW of solar and 44 GW of wind power. RE projects with 10 GW capacity have already been grounded.

AP has identified 39 Pumped Storage Hydro Power (PSHP) projects with 42 GW capacity near existing reservoirs and off-river locations. The government entered MoUs for development of RE projects worth nearly ₹10,000 crore with HPCL.

It supported 39.64 lakh beneficiaries in agriculture, aqua and animal husbandry sectors, SCs, STs, BCs and other consumers through Navaratnalu schemes, wherein tariff subsidies totalling ₹46,581 crore were given.

Five lakh houses were electrified in Jagananna Housing Colonies and individual sites across the State.

A.P. has supplied 10,324 Million Units (MU) of free power to agricultural consumers and considering the burgeoning demand, it has been planned to increase the supply to around 13,185 MU.

The AP-Genco supplied its all-time maximum energy of 110.96 MU in a single day in May 2023 and the AP-Transco’s system availability stood at an impressive 99.70%.

It (Transco) is in the process of setting up 28 substations at a cost of ₹3,000 crore. DISCOMs have the country’s lowest Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses at 10.60% in the FY 2023.