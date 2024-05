May 05, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The A.P. Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2023-24 examinations conducted for admissions to PhD in universities across the State, ended on May 5.

In a statement, the APRCET 2023-24 convener B. Deva Prasad Raju said the exams were conducted in 16 centres in the State, besides Hyderabad. Of the total 10,050 applicants, 8651 (86.5%) appeared for the exams. Prof. Raju said the results would be announced by May 15 and admissions would be held in June.