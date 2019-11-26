APPSC aspirants point out bloomers in exam papers

Nepotism, translation errors and bloomers in the notifications issued by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) are some of the key issues that were highlighted at a meeting conducted by the commission here on Monday.

APPSC Secretary P. Sitaramanjaneyulu said that the commission, as part of its endeavours to streamline the recruitments done through it, organised the meeting to elicit opinions and suggestions from the experts, elected representatives, students and unemployed youth. The efforts were to ensure transparency in the recruitments done by the APPSC. The commission would submit the report to the State government for necessary action on the suggestions made by the stakeholders, he said.

Earlier, MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy said that many translation errors were reported in the examinations conducted by the APPSC. It was leading to court cases. For instance, the APPSC conducted examination for motor vehicle posts in 2012. For 126 posts, as many as 2,600 candidates had applied, and the APPSC was facing about 2,800 cases. The Commission was spending a major part of its funds on court cases, he said.

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao said that the rural candidates who had appeared for the APPSC examination suffered due to negative marks. The commission changed the syllabus as per its whims and fancies during the last four years. The commission did not consult the stakeholders. The question papers set by the APPSC lacked balance, and questions out of syllabus appeared, he pointed out.

The students/candidates were divided over the examination centre in Hyderabad. While many of the students felt that the APPSC should conduct the examination in Hyderabad as nearly 30% of candidates take coaching there. A couple of others pointed out that the government was not conducting the examination in Hyderabad in view of alleged malpractices.

AISF leader N.V. Subba Rao said that the rural candidates were at receiving end due to online examination. The APPSC has to take a considerate view of the genuine problem and take the necessary steps.

Sh. Shanawaj, a candidate from Anantapur, recalled that he faced humiliation from APPSC chairman for asking clarifications on the translations from English to Telugu, syllabus and reference books. There was no uniformity in the notification issued by the commission regarding the examination timing. At one place, it said 150 minutes and at another place, it said 120 minutes. The commission did not react though I sought clarification, he said.

Pawan Kumar, a research scholar, said that 10% quota for the EWS category was not being implemented.

DYFI leader M. Surya Rao and others urged the APPSC to stick to calendar of examinations.