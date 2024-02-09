APPSC announces list of selectees under sports quota

February 09, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the list of candidates provisionally selected under sports quota vacancy falling under Group-I services recruitment on their website — https://psc.gov.in. The list is also available on the commission’s notice board, said a statement issued on Friday.

The commisson has also displayed on its website the list of candidates provisionally selected for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon in A.P. Insurance Medical Service (Limited Recruitment). The written (computer-based test) was held on September 27, 2023, and October 3, 2023, and the verification of certificates was held on December 13, 2023, January 3, 2024, and January 18, 2024 respectively.

The results of the objective type papers pertaining to the departmental tests (November 2023 session) held from December 27, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at 20 districts in Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, are also available on the commission’s website, the statement added.