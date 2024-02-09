GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APPSC announces list of selectees under sports quota

February 09, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the list of candidates provisionally selected under sports quota vacancy falling under Group-I services recruitment on their website — https://psc.gov.in. The list is also available on the commission’s notice board, said a statement issued on Friday.

The commisson has also displayed on its website the list of candidates provisionally selected for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon in A.P. Insurance Medical Service (Limited Recruitment). The written (computer-based test) was held on September 27, 2023, and October 3, 2023, and the verification of certificates was held on December 13, 2023, January 3, 2024, and January 18, 2024 respectively.

The results of the objective type papers pertaining to the departmental tests (November 2023 session) held from December 27, 2023 to January 3, 2024 at 20 districts in Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, are also available on the commission’s website, the statement added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.