APHC gives clarion call to researchers to safeguard history

January 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KADAPA

Renowned historian Vakulabharanam Ramakrishna has appealed to young historians and researchers to come forward to safeguard history and pass it over safely to future generations.

Speaking at the concluding session of the 45 th Andhra Pradesh History Congress (APHC) at Yogi Vemana University here on Sunday, he expressed concern over the gross neglect faced by the field of History. He exhorted the researchers to bring back its lost glory.

With a hundred members presenting research papers at the congress, Prof. Ramakrishna recalled that the APHC would never compromise on the quality of research.

Local Secretary K. Gangaiah said the event received quality research papers on ancient, medieval and modern Andhra Pradesh and presented certificates to those research scholars.

The Executive Committee comprised General President D. Kiran Kranth Choudary, Vice-President A. R. Reddy, K. V. Ramana Murthy and B. R. Prasad Reddy, General Secretary M. Srinivasa Reddy, joint Secretaries K,. Suryanarayana, Y. Raghu and G. Surendra.