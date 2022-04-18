A.P. will be made free from ID liquor, says Excise Minister
Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy took charge as the Excise Minister at the Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Monday. He signed a file relating to sanction of medical remibursement for two employees who died of ill health.
“Andhra Pradesh will be made free from illicitly distilled (ID) liquor,” said Mr. Narayana Swamy after assuming the office.
He said the ID liquor trade was spreading like cancer and excise officials, Collectors and SPs have been trying their best to check the menace.
Special CS (Excise) Rajat Bhargav, Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited MD D. Vasudeva Reddy and others were present on the occasion.
