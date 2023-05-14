AP-Transco taking energy efficiency measures in 158 Extra High Tension substations

May 14, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP-Transco is taking energy efficiency measures in 158 Extra High Tension (EHT) substations with the support of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) in order to reduce costs.

In a virtual meeting on the development of infrastructure by the AP-Transco with Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said a major part of the energy efficiency programme in the public utility had been completed with the replacement of old electrical appliances at its EHT substations with energy-efficient electrical appliances such as 9-Watt LED bulbs, 20-Watt LED tube lights, high efficiency Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) fans, 70 and 110-Watt yard lights and 190-Watt flood lights.

AP-Transco entered into a MoU with the SECM for the implementation of energy efficiency measures in 70 EHT substations in Guntur, Ongole, Krishna and Nellore circles.

Besides, the AP-Transco, in coordination with SEEDCO, took up energy efficiency measures in 69 EHT substations in Visakhapatnam zone and 102 EHT substations in Kadapa zone.

The estimated savings in 70 substations are around 2.58 Million Units per annum, worth ₹1.87 crore with an investment of ₹1.52 crore.

In his message, Mr. Vijayanand said the government gave top priority to implementation of energy efficiency measures in the power sector on a saturation basis. Accordingly, a slew of measures were taken to achieve the goals.

AP-Transco Joint MD (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy and AP-Transco Directors A.V.K. Bhaskar (Grid) and T. Veerabhadra Reddy (Finance) were present.