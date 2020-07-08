‘A.P., Telangana not taking steps to admit employees’

The A.P. State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association has written a letter to Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari requesting him to make an application before the Supreme Court for executing and enforcing his concluding report and directing the admission of employees into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities as per the modified lists.
Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed as the one-man committee by the apex court to resolve the disputed allocation of power sector employees between A.P. and Telangana.
Association general secretary N. Lakshmana Rao stated in the letter that the employees were facing troubles even after Justice Dharmadhikari completed his task, as the power utilities of both States were not taking steps for admitting the employees.
He expressed regret that the sub-committees of A.P. and Telangana have refused to entertain any plea, claiming that their jurisdiction has ended with the publication of the concluding report of Justice Dharmadhikari and that the matters raised by the employees were to be sorted out by CMDs of the utilities.
The employees have submitted their relieving orders, service records and other documents but most of them have not yet received any response. Some of them received e-mails from TS-Genco which questioned as to under which regulations they were seeking admission.
Justice Dharmadhikari should, therefore, report the non-implementation of his concluding report to the Supreme Court and take remedial/punitive action, the association appealed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath