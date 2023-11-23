A.P. Secretariat employees yet to get clarity on their relocation to Visakhapatnam

November 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Even as Andhra Pradesh government has issued a G.O., allotting office space for the Chief Minister’s camp office and the supporting functionaries of government departments in Visakhapatnam, the Secretariat employees are still clueless about the number of staff to be relocated from Velagapudi in Amaravati to the City of Destiny.

The government on November 23 (Thursday) issued G.O. 2283, allocating the office space for several departments and HoDs in Visakhapatnam. However, the Secretariat employees say that they do not have any information about the relocation. “As of now, we do not have any information about our relocation to the transit offices in Visakhapatnam. We have the G.O. copy which only mentions the location of various offices. There is no specification about when we will have to shift or how many officers will relocate to Visakhapatnam. We have to wait till a clear picture emerges,” says a group of employees at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati.

A senior officer at the Secretariat said, “It is difficult to predict further developments related to transit offices and accommodation facilities to be provided by the government for the officers who will be transferred to Visakahaptnam.”

Another officer said that the government was yet to discuss the issue with the employees. “As of now, the government has not invited options from the employees expressing their willingness to relocate to Visakhapatnam. It may invite the Secretariat employees for a discussion in the coming days. If the government wants all the Secretariat employees to be relocated to Visakhapatnam then there will be no need for inviting options from them,” says another officer.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam, said that he would start functioning from the City of Destiny from December, 2023.