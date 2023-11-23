Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam to house offices of A.P. government departments

November 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government on November 23 (Thursday) issued the G.O. 2283, accepting the recommendations of the Committee of Officers to provide office space for several departments in the Millennium Towers A and B in Visakhapatnam.

The G.O. said that office accommodation would be provided in the Millennium Towers A and B to important government departments which do not have buildings of their own in Visakhapatnam.

The government has identified office space for the departments including Agriculture and Cooperation, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, EFS&T, Health and Family Welfare, Higher Education, Home, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Revenue, School Education, Skill Development, Transport, Tribal Welfare, Water Resources, and Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture.

The G.O. said that no space is available for the Housing Department and that the space has to be identified for the BC welfare, consumer affairs and civil supplies, ES welfare, women and child welfare, energy, higher education, infrastructure and investment, ITE and C, labour and training, law, minority welfare departments.

The government, as a part of its plans for harmonious and balanced growth of the State, has decided to conduct periodic reviews and monitoring of different welfare and development programmes being implemented in the north coastal districts or the Uttarandhra Region. The Chief Minister, Ministers and senior government officials would stay in Visakhapatnam for the purpose.

Earlier, the government had issued the G.O. 2004, directing all the Secretaries to the government, Heads of Departments and Special Officers to visit the north coastal districts regularly to conduct periodic reviews and monitor the welfare and development programmes.

The periodic reviews will also cover the decisions taken in the District Review Meetings. The officials were also asked to undertake field visits, along with the district officials concerned, to familiarise themselves with the local requirements and development, to develop a project implementation tracking mechanism for the schemes and programmes. It was also ordered that for this purpose, the respective departments needed to make their own arrangements for transit accommodation in and surrounding areas of Visakhapatnam.

In the G.O. 2015 issued on October 11, 2023, the government issued orders for constituting a Committee of Officers to identify suitable transit accommodations for setting up of the Camp Office for the Chief Minister and accommodation for the supporting seniority functionaries.