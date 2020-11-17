A.P. reports lowest single-day infection count in last four months

Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts witness zero deaths

The State has reported 753 new cocornavirus infections and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours, ending on Monday morning. With this, the overall tally went up to 8,54,764 and the toll to 6,881.

It was lowest single-day tally in nearly the past four months. The State has been witnessing less than 2,000 cases per day for the past eight days.

However, only 43,044 samples were tested in the past day as against the 70,000 on an average in the past several weeks. The positivity rate of the samples tested in the past day was put at 1.75%, which was lowest in over the past four months.

Positivity rate declines

Also, the overall positivity rate of 91.97 lakh samples tested so far came down to 9.29%. The death rate and recovery rate remained at 0.81% and 97.10% respectively while 8,29,991 patients including 1,507 in the past day have recovered. There are 17,892 active patients in the State.

Chittoor and Krishna districts continue to report more number of deaths per day. The two districts, along with Visakhpatnam, reported two more deaths each while Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam reported zero deaths. The remaining seven districts reported one death each.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district reported 216 new cases and East Godavari reported 130 new cases, while the rest reported less than 100 cases.

Chittoor district reported 87, Krishna 76, Kadapa 66, Guntur 50, Prakasam 36, Visakhapatnam 25, Srikakulam 25, Nellore 14, Vizianagaram 12, Kurnool 12 and Anantapur 4.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,571), West Godavari (90474), Chittoor (82,149), Guntur (71,046), (66,177), Prakasam (60,987), Nellore (60,898), Kurnool (59,954), Visakhapatnam (57,320), Kadapa (53,681), Srikakulam (45,044), Krishna (43,273) and Vizianagaram (40,295).