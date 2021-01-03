A.P. reports four deaths, 232 cases

Overall positivity rate stands at 7.38%

The State reported four new deaths and 232 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours. The toll increased to 7,115 and the tally reached 8,83,082.

The recovery rate stood at 98.85% and the number of active cases came down to 3,070 with 352 new recoveries. The total number of recoveries so far was 8,72,897.

Only 40,177 samples were tested, and their positivity rate was 0.58%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.19 crore samples tested so far stands at 7.38%.

Chittoor, Guntur, Visakhpatnam and West Godavari reported one new death each in the past 24 hours.

The district-wise death tolls are as follows: Chittoor (843), Guntur (666), Krishna (666), East Godavari (636), Anantapur (597), Prakasam (579), Visakhapatnam (551), West Godavari (538), Nellore (505), Kurnool (487), Kadapa (461), Srikakulam (346) and Vizianagaram (238).

Krishna continues to be on top with the highest death rate of 1.39%. It was the only district with a death rate of more than 1%.

Meanwhile, Chittoor has reported 56 new infections, followed by Krishna with 40 cases, West Godavari with 31 cases, Guntur with 27 cases, Visakhapatnam with 20 cases, Anantapur with 17 cases and East Godavari with 11 cases. The remaining six districts reported cases in single digits. They include Kurnool (8), Nellore (6), Srikakulam (5), Prakasam (4), Kadapa (4) and Vizianagaram (3).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,766), West Godavari (93,924), Chittoor (86,304), Guntur (74,857), Anantapur (67,391), Nellore (62,116), Prakasam (62,046), Kurnool (60,590), Visakhapatnam (59,248), Kadapa (55,028), Krishna (47,911), Srikakulam (45,968) and Vizianagaram (41,038).