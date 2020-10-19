A.P. reports fewer than 4,000 cases for fifth time

Recovery rate goes up to 94.52%; number of samples tested crosses 70-lakh mark

The State reported less than 4,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the fifth time in the past week, and only 23 new deaths.

With 3,986 new infections and 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday, the cumulative tally increased to 7,83,132 and the toll rose to 6,429.

As many as 4,591 patients were recovered from the infection in the past day, taking the total count to 7,40,229. The recovery rate also increased to 94.52%. At present, 36,474 patients are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the total number of samples tested in the State has crossed the 70-lakh mark and reached 70,66,203. Their positivity rate stands at 11.08%.

Daily positivity rate

The daily positivity rate of the 74,945 samples tested in the past day was put at 5.32%. The daily positivity rate of the tests conducted in the past five days was not more than 5.6%.

About 10.44 lakh samples ( 60 lakh to 70 lakh) have been tested in the past 15 days and their positivity rate was 6.7%. while the positivity rate of 10.62 lakh (50 lakh to 60 lakh) tested was 9.73%.

The tests per million ratio was put at 1,32,325, the highest among the States with high incidence of infections. Also, 14,655 persons in every million tested positive in the State.

Single-day spike

Meanwhile, West Godavari has reported the highest number of new cases and three districts reported highest number deaths while three districts reported no deaths and three others reported only one death.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (528 and 2), Krishna (503 and 4), Guntur (496 and 4), East Godavari (481 and 2), Chittoor (458 and 4), Prakasam (334 and 1), Kadapa (266 and 1), Visakhpatnam (218 and 1), Anantapur (201 and 2), Nellore (196 and 2), Srikakulam (168 and 0), Vizianagaram (82 and 0) and Kurnool (55 and 0).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,10,092), West Godavari (79,131), Chittoor (73,655), Anantapur (62,469), Guntur (62,348), Kurnool (58,782), Nellore (58,125), Prakasam (56,582), Visakhapatnam (53,806), Kadapa (49,863), Srikakulam (42,606), Vizianagaram (38,180) and Krishna (34,598).