A.P. registers 38 new COVID-19 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 38 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours and the death toll stood at 14. The total number of cases reached 572 (523 active) from 534 (500 active) on April 16, according to a bulletin issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Of the 38 new cases, 13 are from Kurnool, six from Nellore, five each from Anantapur and Chittoor, four each from Guntur and Krishna and one from Kadapa.
35 patients discharged
A total of 523 persons are undergoing treatment and 35 have been discharged.
Guntur and Kurnool districts have 126 cases each, followed by Nellore (64), Krishna (52), Prakasam (42), Kadapa (37), West Godavari (34), Chittoor (28), Anantapur (26), Visakhapatnam (20) and East Godavari (17).
