Andhra Pradesh

A.P. police lauded for eradicating child labour

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member R.G. Anand appreciated the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh Police in eradicating the child labour system through various initiatives.

Dr. Anand, along with Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, conducted a review meeting with officials of Police, Women Development and Child Welfare, Labour, Sports, Education, Health and Family Welfare and Revenue Departments and NGOs at the DGP's office on Tuesday.

Dr. Anand appreciated the government and police for introducing innovative programmes to rescue children from child labour. He commended the A.P. police for making use of technology in their initiatives.

He said with initiatives like the Disha Act to protect women and children, Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for other States across the country.

