A.P. Mahila Commission seeks stringent action in minor’s rape case

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi has directed the Eluru district police to take stern action against the accused who alleged sexually assaulted a minor girl and shot a video of the crime on their mobile phones.

Commission Chairperson, in a release on Thursday, instructed the police to provide necessary protection to the sexual assault survivor and her family members.

Ms. Venkata Lakshmi expressed concern over the heinous act, which reportedly occurred a few days ago near Mandavalli in Eluru district, in which a Class X girl student was allegedly raped by a juvenile, with four others shooting a video of the incident which they used to blackmail the girl’s family demanding money.

Police should invoke appropriate sections against the accused, speed up the investigation, and ensure that they get maximum punishment, she said.