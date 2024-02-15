AP leads in power sector reforms, says Peddireddi

February 15, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh leads in ushering in energy reforms.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 1-MW solar power plant established at a cost of ₹5.90 crore in Punganur constituency. Installed near the summer storage tank, it will save the Punganur municipality ₹1.20 crore a year for the next thirty years, he said.

“We are planning to extend the concept to other municipalities as well to ensure savings and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources”, he said, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on taking reforms to the common man.

The Minister also launched a project worth ₹70 lakh to shift the 33kV line passing above residential areas in the town’s third ward. A transformer repair centre worth ₹1.47 crore and two 33/11 kV substations were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa took part in the event.