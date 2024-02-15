GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP leads in power sector reforms, says Peddireddi

February 15, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy inaugurating the 1-MW solar power plant in his Punganur constituency in Chittoor district on Thursday.



Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh leads in ushering in energy reforms.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 1-MW solar power plant established at a cost of ₹5.90 crore in Punganur constituency. Installed near the summer storage tank, it will save the Punganur municipality ₹1.20 crore a year for the next thirty years, he said.

“We are planning to extend the concept to other municipalities as well to ensure savings and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources”, he said, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on taking reforms to the common man.

The Minister also launched a project worth ₹70 lakh to shift the 33kV line passing above residential areas in the town’s third ward. A transformer repair centre worth ₹1.47 crore and two 33/11 kV substations were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa took part in the event.

