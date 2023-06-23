HamberMenu
AP govt. signs MoU with U.S.-based ETS for TOEFL training to students in State-run schools

ETS will evaluate and certify the English language proficiency of students ranging from Class 3 to 10

June 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the representatives of ETS at the MoU-signing event in Vijayawada on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the representatives of ETS at the MoU-signing event in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS) to enable students of the State-run schools to improve their communication skills from the basic level by imparting them training for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).

The MoU was signed between the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao and Lejo Sam Oommen from ETS at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli near here.

As part of this five-year initiative, ETS will evaluate and certify the English language proficiency of students ranging from Class 3 to 10 across all government schools through its TOEFL Young Students Series assessments. Schools will leverage TOEFL Primary and TOEFL Junior Standard Tests to assess the English reading and listening skills of students in Class 3 through 5 and Class 6 through 9, respectively, while the TOEFL Junior Speaking Test will assess the English-speaking skills of Class 10 students. Since most of these students are considered first-generation English-language learners, customised “Readiness Tests” will determine their readiness to take Certification Tests.

“Our mission is to empower our students to become globally employable individuals, transcending the boundaries of government schools. By taking up this noble endeavour, we are committed to making a profound societal impact. Our vision extends beyond the junior level as we aspire to expand our efforts to the senior levels, leaving no student behind,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The integration of ETS’s world-class assessment resources into the educational framework of Andhra Pradesh will have a significant impact, benefiting the students enrolled in the government schools across the State.

“We are proud to work with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on this ground-breaking initiative,” said Sachin Jain, country manager, ETS India, adding that through the emphasis on English skill development at a young age, students in Andhra Pradesh would be better prepared for success in the long term.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, Midday Meal Scheme Director Nidhi Meena, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Pratap Reddy and representatives of ETC Alain Daumas, Rui Ferreira, Dan McCaffrey and Poornima Rai were present on the occasion.

