GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A.P. govt. releases ₹203 cr. towards dues to Aarogyasri network hospitals

Move follows ultimatum by Association of Superspecialty Hospitals to stop treating the health scheme beneficiaries if dues of more than ₹1,500 crore are not cleared

Published - May 23, 2024 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has released ₹203 crore out of the total dues amounting to over ₹1,500 crore to the empanelled/network hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme on Thursday towards the payment of pending bills for the services rendered by them.

By doing so, the State government has paved the way for the A.P. Superspecialty Hospitals’ Association (ASHA) to ease the tough stance taken by it to stop treating beneficiaries of the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme in protest against non-clearance of the mounting dues.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy instructed officials concerned in a review meeting on May 23 to expedite the release of funds that were already approved by the Finance Department keeping in view the concerns raised by hospitals.

The association served an ultimatum to the government a couple of days ago that the hospitals would be forced to stop receiving cases listed under the Aarogyasri scheme if their long-pending dues were not cleared.

An office-bearer of ASHA told The Hindu that the government was expected to pay at least ₹800 crore so that the hospitals could cover their expenses and make payments to the vendors.

The YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust on May 22 stated that the government was willing to fully reimburse the expenditure incurred by network hospitals on account of Aarogyasri services rendered by them and that it instructed the District Collectors to ensure uninterrupted services.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / healthcare policy / health / hospital and clinic / government health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.